Rugby
Storm halts Western Province and Blue Bulls clash
14 October 2018 - 00:00
Mother nature had the final say in the last Currie Cup round-robin fixture of the season when the game between Western Province and the Blue Bulls was called off after half-time. The visitors held a 34-7 lead that became the final score that also guaranteed them the top spot on the log.
