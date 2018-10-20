Wenger says social media will call the shots in football
Arsene Wenger has predicted that within five years supporters will be able to decide which substitutions are made during games by using social media.The former Arsenal manager claims clubs are losing power, both to players and to fans."In the next five years, it might happen that social media substitutes players during a match," he told German newspaper Bild.
