Soccer
Bob Marley's daughter behind historic Jamaican World Cup qualification
21 October 2018 - 00:00
Bob Marley is one of Jamaica's favourite sons, but it is the late musician's daughter who is revelling in the nation's latest success.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.