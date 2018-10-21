Soccer
Jose Mourinho on the warpath as Chelsea grab point
21 October 2018 - 00:00
It took until the 96th minute of the game but Ross Barkley's equaliser at the death prompted the mutual contempt between these two sides to overflow with a fracas in the mouth of the Chelsea tunnel that had Jose Mourinho at its heart.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.