Soccer
Pirates star Xola Mlambo is great, but needs to be more consistent
21 October 2018 - 00:00
At his best he bosses the midfield with the precision of an army general. At his worst he is more pedestrian than a tourist looking for directions
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.