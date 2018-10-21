Soccer
Vincent Pule's winning strike proves his worth to the Buccaneers
21 October 2018 - 00:00
Vincent Pule continued to underline how critical an acquisition he is at Orlando Pirates when he came from the bench to ensure his team moved to the last eight of the Telkom Knockout by beating Chippa United 1-0 last night.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.