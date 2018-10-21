Sport

Soccer

Vincent Pule's winning strike proves his worth to the Buccaneers

21 October 2018 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE

Vincent Pule continued to underline how critical an acquisition he is at Orlando Pirates when he came from the bench to ensure his team moved to the last eight of the Telkom Knockout by beating Chippa United 1-0 last night.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Robert Marawa on radio & love: I'll get married when there's a black pope Sport
  2. Springbok newbies need more experience Sport
  3. Bafana Bafana star Lebogang Phiri has his sights set on La Liga move Sport
  4. SABC standoff is 'crippling' Safa Sport
  5. WATCH | New series turns rugby commentary into comedy Sport

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why is the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation important?
Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall
X