Rugby
WP sneak into Currie Cup final after a thriller against the Blue Bulls
21 October 2018 - 00:00
Fullback SP Marais scored 30 points to guide Western Province into a repeat of last year’s Currie Cup final against the Sharks after they beat a courageous Blue Bulls at Newlands yesterday.
