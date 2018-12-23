Soccer
Back to winning ways! Chiefs make it three wins under Ernst Middendorp
23 December 2018 - 00:00
Substitute Pule Ekstein scored twice as Kaizer Chiefs claimed a 3-0 victory over Madagascan side ASSM Elgeco Plus to advance past the second round of the African Confederation Cup yesterday.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.