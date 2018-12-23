Soccer
Solskjaer brings a festive mood as United put five past hapless Cardiff
23 December 2018 - 00:00
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made an instant impact as Manchester United caretaker manager with Paul Pogba to the fore in a transformed performance from the final days of Jose Mourinho’s reign in a 5-1 win over Cardiff yesterday.
