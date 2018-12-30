Soccer
Paul Pogba is going nowhere, says United's Woodward
30 December 2018 - 00:00
Manchester United have no intention of selling Paul Pogba, in January or next summer, as executive vice-chair Ed Woodward deems the 25-year-old to be integral to the club's plans on and off the pitch.
