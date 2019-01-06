Athletics
IOC mulls sanctions against Russia
06 January 2019 - 00:00
The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Athletes' Commission indicated on Friday it would support fresh sanctions on Russia by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) after a missed doping data deadline.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.