Table Talk
From bowler to boss: CSA head Thabang Moroe focused on delivering transformation
Thabang Moroe has risen to the top of cricket administration in SA after beating the odds that were once stacked against black players and becoming a bowler of note
13 January 2019 - 00:00
Thabang Moroe has risen to the top of cricket administration in SA after beating the odds that were once stacked against black players and becoming a bowler of note.
