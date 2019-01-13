Soccer
Liverpool out of tune but still seven points clear
13 January 2019 - 00:00
Mohamed Salah’s second-half penalty moved Liverpool seven points clear at the top of the Premier League thanks to a 1-0 win away to Brighton, while Arsenal’s hopes of a top-four finish suffered another body blow in defeat by West Ham yesterday.
