Tennis
Beware rivals, Serena Williams is back to her old self
20 January 2019 - 00:09
Star wins easily at Australian Open, then consoles her tearful opponent.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.