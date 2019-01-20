Athletics
Kesa Molotsane stuns Olympian to win world champs trial
20 January 2019 - 00:00
Kesa Molotsane stung Olympian Dominique Scott on the final lap to win the women's cross-country race at the SA trials in Pretoria yesterday.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.