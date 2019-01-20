Soccer
Mohamed Salah fires Liverpool clear in the English Premier League
20 January 2019 - 00:00
Liverpool moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League as Mohamed Salah’s double inspired a dramatic 4-3 victory over Crystal Palace, while Arsenal ignited their top four bid with a 2-0 win against Chelsea yesterday.
