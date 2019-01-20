Rugby
Owen Farrell gets captaincy of England - on his own
20 January 2019 - 00:00
Owen Farrell will captain England's rugby team against defending champions Ireland in their Six Nations championship opener in Dublin on February 2, coach Eddie Jones has announced.
