Sport

Cricket

Pakistan shrug off Test scars to take first ODI win

20 January 2019 - 00:00 By Alvin Reeves

SA knew coming into the series that Pakistan would not be a walkover. And so it proved at St George’s Park yesterday as Imam-ul-Haq made 86 to help the tourists claim a five-wicket victory in the first of the five matches with five balls to spare.

