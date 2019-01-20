Cricket
Pakistan shrug off Test scars to take first ODI win
20 January 2019 - 00:00
SA knew coming into the series that Pakistan would not be a walkover. And so it proved at St George’s Park yesterday as Imam-ul-Haq made 86 to help the tourists claim a five-wicket victory in the first of the five matches with five balls to spare.
