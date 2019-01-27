Sport

Liquid Telecom allegedly reneges on athletics contract said to be worth R15m

Company still hasn't paid for 2018 GP series. It has also liquidated deal with Akani Simbine

27 January 2019 - 00:45 By DAVID ISAACSON

Company still hasn't paid for 2018 GP series. It has also liquidated deal with Akani Simbine

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Proteas and Boks in action: how to live-stream all the sport this weekend Sport
  2. Robert Marawa on radio & love: I'll get married when there's a black pope Sport
  3. Pirates star Justin Shonga reveals why he's hit a purple scoring patch Sport
  4. Jose Mourinho breaks his silence after Man Utd exit, trashes enemies Sport
  5. WATCH | New series turns rugby commentary into comedy Sport

Latest Videos

‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’, Agrizzi tells state capture commission
Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
X