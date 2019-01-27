Liquid Telecom allegedly reneges on athletics contract said to be worth R15m
Company still hasn't paid for 2018 GP series. It has also liquidated deal with Akani Simbine
27 January 2019 - 00:45
Company still hasn't paid for 2018 GP series. It has also liquidated deal with Akani Simbine
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.