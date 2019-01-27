Soccer
Burnley to 'quickly park' City FA Cup hammering
27 January 2019 - 00:00
Burnley manager Sean Dyche said his side's 5-0 FA Cup fourth-round hammering by Manchester City would "get parked quickly", with Premier League survival the only thing that mattered.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.