Soccer
Leonardo Jardim back at Monaco after Thierry Henry gets the boot
27 January 2019 - 00:00
Thierry Henry admitted he was saddened by his sacking as Monaco coach after just three months in charge, but said he hoped successor Leonardo Jardim would take the relegation-haunted French club "to greater strengths".
