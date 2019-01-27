Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns player Themba Zwane is the champion of celebratory moves

Themba Zwane has been one of the most influential players at Mamelodi Sundowns

Themba Zwane not only has a unique way of celebrating his goals but a quick scan of close to 250 professional matches he's played reveals that the 29-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder has never received a red card.