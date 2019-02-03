Soccer
Bucs fail to profit from good chances
03 February 2019 - 00:00
Orlando Pirates rhythmically outstepped the Caf Champions League's defending champions Esperance de Tunis, but could not profit from some good second-half chances in last night’s 0-0 Group A draw at Orlando Stadium.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.