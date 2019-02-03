NFL
Calls for Maroon 5 to boycott Super Bowl
Prominent artists including Rihanna, P!nk and Cardi B reportedly turned down the offer to headline today's championship game
03 February 2019 - 00:00
The US Super Bowl halftime show, one of pop music's most visible gigs, this year went from highly coveted to largely unwanted, leaving the NFL scrambling for takers as a cultural firestorm over social justice rages.
