Table Talk
Chester Williams' second 'Invictus' moment: For UWC, this is as big as '95
One of the heroes who won the Rugby World Cup in 1995 despite the Springboks’ underdogs label, is excited about his latest challenge as coach of the little-fancied UWC team
03 February 2019 - 00:00
Chester Williams understands the call of history. He was integral to an epoch-making moment as a member of the Springboks' 1995 World Cup-winning squad that inspired a nation. Now, as head coach of the University of the Western Cape's (UWC's) rugby side, Williams can hear the call again: history beckons.
