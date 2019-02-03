Rugby
Loyal Deon Davids stays committed to Kings
03 February 2019 - 00:00
Southern Kings coach Deon Davids is too busy plugging holes at the porous franchise to concern himself with job security.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.