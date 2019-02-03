Soccer
Man City look to revive title bid
03 February 2019 - 00:00
Pep Guardiola needs a quick response from his side against Arsenal today to show that Manchester City's challenge for the Premier League title remains intact, while Liverpool also seek to recover from a disappointing midweek result when they travel to West Ham tomorrow.
