Sports bodies unite against Icasa powerplay
Sports bodies to challenge authority's amendments on sport broadcasting services
03 February 2019 - 00:00
In a strong show of unity, SA's big sports federations and organisations have indicated they will challenge the Independent Communications Authority of SA's (Icasa) proposed amendments to the Sports Broadcasting Services.
