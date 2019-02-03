Soccer
Well done Son, says Pochettino as Spurs vault into second spot
03 February 2019 - 00:00
Tottenham left it late again, but Son Heung-min's strike seven minutes from time earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Newcastle yesterday to leapfrog Manchester City into second place in the Premier League.
