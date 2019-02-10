Cricket
Jason Holder off to UK for county stint
10 February 2019 - 00:04
West Indies skipper Jason Holder will join Northamptonshire for the start of the county season to give the all-rounder a chance to get used to conditions ahead of this year's World Cup in England and Wales.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.