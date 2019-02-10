Cricket
Sri Lanka look to make a comeback against the Proteas
Sri Lanka have suffered heavy defeats in Australia, New Zealand and England. But they have promised to bounce back in SA
10 February 2019 - 00:00
"That's why," Herath Mudiyanselage Rangana Keerthi Bandara Herath said, his eyes alive with happiness, his sensible uncle's fringe undone by honest to goodness toil, his utterly ordinary moustache straining for respectability at the corners of his smile- smitten mouth, "we're laughing at you."
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.