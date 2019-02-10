Cricket

Sri Lanka look to make a comeback against the Proteas

Sri Lanka have suffered heavy defeats in Australia, New Zealand and England. But they have promised to bounce back in SA

"That's why," Herath Mudiyanselage Rangana Keerthi Bandara Herath said, his eyes alive with happiness, his sensible uncle's fringe undone by honest to goodness toil, his utterly ordinary moustache straining for respectability at the corners of his smile- smitten mouth, "we're laughing at you."