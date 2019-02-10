Sport

Rugby

With the World Cup around the corner, now the juggling act starts

In a Rugby World Cup year players have to be carefully managed

10 February 2019 - 00:00 By LIAM DEL CARME

Super Rugby returns this week but it does so at the risk of being dwarfed by events of global significance later this year.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Wiseman Meyiwa, chin up son, there's still life in your body Sport
  2. Robert Marawa on radio & love: I'll get married when there's a black pope Sport
  3. Chiefs come undone in Champions League playoff Sport
  4. At least Scottish burglars don't 'hammer you' says Benni McCarthy Sport
  5. Chiefs get 'Hulk' between the sticks to help them beat Pirates Sport

Latest Videos

#SONA2019: Everything you need to know from Ramaphosa’s speech
'Watch this space!' 6 moments from #SONA2019
X