Rugby
Bernard Foley misses a penalty sitter as Waratahs lose narrowly
The Canterbury Crusaders needed luck and two penalty tries to launch their Super Rugby title defence with a narrow 24-22 victory over the Blues yesterday, while Waratahs flyhalf Bernard Foley had a bittersweet start to his new season when he missed a simple late penalty chance to see his side slip to a 20-19 defeat by the Hurricanes in Sydney.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.