Rugby

Bernard Foley misses a penalty sitter as Waratahs lose narrowly

The Canterbury Crusaders needed luck and two penalty tries to launch their Super Rugby title defence with a narrow 24-22 victory over the Blues yesterday, while Waratahs flyhalf Bernard Foley had a bittersweet start to his new season when he missed a simple late penalty chance to see his side slip to a 20-19 defeat by the Hurricanes in Sydney.