Soccer
Brighton see off Derby in the FA Cup
17 February 2019 - 00:00
Brighton moved into the FA Cup quarterfinals for the second successive season as goals from Anthony Knockaert and Jurgen Locadia clinched a 2-1 win over Derby yesterday.
