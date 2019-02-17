The Leading Edge

Enjoy the opium of cricket at its classiest, Mzansi

Whichever team wins, whoever does what, whoever doesn't do what, take due care to enjoy the slow, sure, steady lunch-tea-close rhythm of these few days

"Cricket, eh?" Groucho Marx sounded sceptical as, according to The Observer of June 27, 1954, he moved "fast like a shark through the shoals of porters and pageboys" in a London hotel lobby and bundled himself - fedora, moustache, cigar and all, along with a "lady secretary" and two reporters - into a taxi bound for Lord's.