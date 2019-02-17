Soccer
Injuries to Martial and Lingard hit Man United
17 February 2019 - 00:00
Manchester United will be without Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard for tomorrow's FA Cup clash at Chelsea with both sidelined for up to three weeks after picking up injuries during Tuesday's Champions League defeat by Paris Saint-Germain.
