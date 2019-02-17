Sport

Soccer

Liverpool derailed by defender injuries

17 February 2019 - 00:00 By AFP

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp concedes he faces a selection dilemma as centre back Dejan Lovren is unlikely to feature against Bayern Munich in Tuesday's Champions League last 16 fixture at Anfield.

