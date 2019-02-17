Cricket
Martin Guptill steals the limelight against Bangladesh
17 February 2019 - 00:00
A rejuvenated Martin Guptill produced his second century in as many games as New Zealand wrapped up their one-day series against Bangladesh with an eight-wicket win in Christchurch yesterday.
