Athletics
Sascoc to continue funding athletes despite money problems
17 February 2019 - 00:02
The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) is being put through the wringer, but the organisation insists its funding programme for athletes will continue full steam.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.