Soccer
Liverpool enjoying a good mindset
21 April 2019 - 00:00
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is confident his players will have enough recovery time to avoid a European hangover as they switch focus to their Premier League title bid.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is confident his players will have enough recovery time to avoid a European hangover as they switch focus to their Premier League title bid.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.