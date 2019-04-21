Sport

Boxing

Zolani Tete faces mighty Filipino Donaire

World Boxing Super Series semifinal promises a close fight.

21 April 2019 - 00:04 By DAVID ISAACSON

Nonito Donaire has beaten three SA boxers in his career, and helped a fourth to a world title.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Now Comrades Marathon faces TV blackout Sport
  2. Pitso Mosimane keen to banish ghost of Wydad Casablanca Sport
  3. Proteas World Cup squad a stew with spice Sport
  4. Could SA rugby be blinded by the World Cup lights? Sport
  5. Tragedy of pioneering black runners who vanished once their running days were ... Sport

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane tells President Cyril Ramaphosa he's chickening out of debate
Booysen's damning testimony: ‘Panday acted like the provincial commissioner’
X