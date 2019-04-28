Soccer
Ajax time-out not fair, says Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino
28 April 2019 - 00:00
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says it is "not fair" that Ajax have the weekend off ahead of their Champions League semifinal while Spurs were in action against West Ham yesterday ahead of the first leg of their European last-four clash against the Dutch side at home on Tuesday.
