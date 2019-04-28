Rugby
Stormers edge Bulls in Newlands nailbiter
Bulls dominate but Stormers steal it to keep their hopes alive
28 April 2019 - 00:00
The Stormers stretched their winning sequence over the Bulls at Newlands to eight matches when they beat their old rivals 24-23 in an entertaining clash yesterday.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.