Athletics
Caster Semenya's toughest race yet
Semenya is damned if she does adhere to the new rules laid down by world athletics and also damned if she doesn’t, writes David Isaacson, because eithershe won’t be able to compete in her favourite events or her record shows she is probably too slow to shine in the ones for which she is eligible now
05 May 2019 - 00:07
The most important race of Caster Semenya's life has kicked off, except this time nobody knows where the finish line is. Nor even in what direction she will go to get there.
