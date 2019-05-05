Soccer
Costly loss by Tottenham Spurs in top 4 race
05 May 2019 - 00:00
Nine-man Tottenham Hotspur's bid for Champions League football was rocked yesterday after Nathan Ake's last-gasp winner punished red cards for Son Heung-min and Juan Foyth and condemned Spurs to a 1-0 Premier League defeat at Bournemouth.
