MotoGP
MotoGP reigning champ Marquez hoping to roar back after his crash
05 May 2019 - 00:00
Reigning world champion Marc Marquez will be hoping to get his title defence back on track in MotoGP's 300th race today.
Reigning world champion Marc Marquez will be hoping to get his title defence back on track in MotoGP's 300th race today.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.