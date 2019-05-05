Sport

Cricket

Proteas' Otis Gibson & Co's advantage heading into Cricket World Cup

The Proteas can profit from the knowledge their coaches have of English conditions

05 May 2019 - 00:05 By TELFORD VICE

"There's nothing we don't know about a World Cup in England," Dale Benkenstein said, his confidence firm despite the fact that the tournament was last played on the sceptered isle 20 years ago.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Pre-contracts are part and parcel of rules of engagement Sport
  2. Wayde van Niekerk: Caster Semenya is fighting 'for a greater cause' Sport
  3. Ajax time-out not fair, says Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino Sport
  4. Wayne Sandilands: A man reborn and ready to end Bucs title drought Sport
  5. PSL in the dark over Wayne Arendse fiasco that may affect title race Sport

Latest Videos

'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
DA Youth projects anti-corruption messages on historic Luthuli House

Related articles

  1. Vernon Philander is more rounded than SA gives him credit for Sport
  2. Selectors explain how Amla cracked the nod and why Markram was preferred over ... Cricket
  3. EDITORIAL | A team with balance in talent and demographics Opinion & Analysis
  4. Proteas World Cup squad a stew with spice Sport
X