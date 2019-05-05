Boxing

Rowan Campbell working on dream of becoming world boxing champion

It's hard to imagine that SA super-middleweight champion Rowan Campbell - who has the manners of a well-disciplined schoolboy - was expelled from school for fighting and struggled with anger issues as a child

