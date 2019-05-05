Sport

Soccer

Sundowns bow out of Caf Champions League as Wydad win on aggregate

Mamelodi Sundowns fail to get the crucial goal they craved

05 May 2019 - 00:00 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE

For about 30,000 Mamelodi Sundowns fans who packed this Atteridgeville venue to the rafters, it ended with red wine on the carpet, smashed plates on the floor and that nagging feeling of what might have been.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Pre-contracts are part and parcel of rules of engagement Sport
  2. Wayde van Niekerk: Caster Semenya is fighting 'for a greater cause' Sport
  3. Ajax time-out not fair, says Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino Sport
  4. Wayne Sandilands: A man reborn and ready to end Bucs title drought Sport
  5. PSL in the dark over Wayne Arendse fiasco that may affect title race Sport

Latest Videos

'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
DA Youth projects anti-corruption messages on historic Luthuli House

Related articles

  1. Sundowns crash out of CAF Champions League Soccer
  2. Mosimane recalls Nascimento, Mabunda and Maboe to the starting line-up for Wydad Soccer
  3. It’s tough to score against Wydad‚ admits Sundowns coach Mosimane Soccer
  4. Hlompho Kekana to match Themba ‘Rock’ Mnguni's Sundowns record Soccer
  5. Sundowns offer free entry to Caf Champions League semi against Wydad Soccer
X