Soccer
Sundowns bow out of Caf Champions League as Wydad win on aggregate
Mamelodi Sundowns fail to get the crucial goal they craved
05 May 2019 - 00:00
For about 30,000 Mamelodi Sundowns fans who packed this Atteridgeville venue to the rafters, it ended with red wine on the carpet, smashed plates on the floor and that nagging feeling of what might have been.
