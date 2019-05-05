Athletics
'There is always a way out': Caster Semenya vows to keep fighting
05 May 2019 - 00:00
Athletics boss Sebastian Coe was in the stands as Caster Semenya conquered a world-class 800m field at the Diamond League opener in Doha on Friday night.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.